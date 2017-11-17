David Lee NEWTON

NEWTON, David Lee of Clarkston; November 15, 2017; age 52. Loving son of Larry and Georgia Newton. Cherished Brother of Kevin Newton and Julie (John) Koster. Treasured Uncle of Anthony and Emily Savage, Autumn Koster and Jeffrey Newton. Special friend of Jeffrey Bloom. David will be remembered for his love for music and dancing. He will be dearly missed by his dogs Pudge and Emma. Friends may visit Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:30am at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service to follow at 12:30pm at the Funeral Home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com