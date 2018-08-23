Death of Clarkston soldier under investigation

Sgt. Joseph Martin, 25, of Clarkston was found dead at his on-post quarters, Aug. 16, according to Joint Base Lewis-McChord officials.

“Sgt. Martin was a critical member of our team and an inspiring leader,” said Lt. Col. Donald Neal, the First Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment commander. “His loss is a blow to the entire Buffalo family. Our prayers are with his family.”

Martin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2014, and has served in the First Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment since March 2017, as an infantrymen. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon, and was an Air Assault course graduate.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.