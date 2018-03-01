Defense strong into postseason

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves took down three more foes as they head into their last week of the regular season.

The Clarkston Boys Basketball team opened last week against Romulus for a crowdpleasing 90-53 win.

The first half was close as the Wolves ended with the upperhand, 44-40. They were able to keep ahead with key shots which included a pair of 3-pointers from seniors Demond Mills-Bradley and CJ Robinson with less than three minutes to go after the Eagles tied the score a 32-32.

Clarkston widened the gap going on a 20-point run in the third quarter with 11 points from senior Foster Loyer and seven points from senior Taylor Currie.

The Eagles scored a lone four points on the Wolves’ defense as the third stanza closed with Clarkston in the lead, 68-44.

“We turned up defense,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach. “We played hard on defense, and we were able to score off our defense. Often times when kids make shots, they play better defense. It was a good win for us. Their kids played well. The second half we just shut them down. It takes all five, it doesn’t take one guy when you are guarding like that.”

Loyer led with 33 points and had 11 assists. Currie had 25 points and 17 rebounds as Robinson had 19 points and six assists.

The Wolves defeated North Farmington last Friday, 57-27. Loyer led with 22 points as Currie scored 13 points and Robinson had 11 points.

The boys also defeated Southfield Arts & Technology, 72-29. Robinson led with 19 points. Loyer scored 16 points and had three assists and Currie scored ten points and had 11 rebounds.

“North Farmington and Southfield are rebuilding,” Fife said. “They are doing what we will be doing next year. We have 11 seniors graduating this year.

He added the wins helped getting more players into the game.

“We got a lot of other kids playing time and that helped them as well as helping the team,” he said. “We will just see how we play as long as we come out playing Clarkston Basketball – play hard and play smart.”

The Wolves opened the week at Bloomfield Hills. They are home for the last game of the regular season as they host Hazel Park on Thursday.

The Vikings will attempt to avenge their only loss for the season on Thursday which the Wolves gave to them on Jan. 30 to the tune of 70-39.

“Those are two really good teams,” Fife added. “We are in it, right down to the nitty gritty. Every game is major.”

JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows on Thursday. McGrath League players get into the game for free when they wear their McGrath T-shirt.

Clarkston opens the post-season with the MHSAA Boys Basketball District semifinals against Lake Orion on Wednesday, March 7 at home, 5:30 p.m.