Della Jean ALVARADO (MITCHELL)

ALVARADO (MITCHELL), Della Jean; of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston; Passed away October 9, 2018; age 68; preceded in death by her husband Ruben; beloved mother of Sarah (Max) Dietrich, Ronald (Mary) Mitchell and Emily (Brian) Mitchell; loving grandmother of Gage and Colton Dietrich; sister of Debra Gatenby; special friend of Barb Breen. Della was an RN with over 40 years of experience in long term care. She was very compassionate about providing loving care to the senior population. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.