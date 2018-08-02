Democrat unopposed for state house nomination

Nicole Breadon, 46, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the 43rd District, Michigan House of Representatives. Breadon is a community organizer living in the Clarkston area from 1974-1990 and 2007-present, 27 years total.

“I graduated from Clarkston High School in 1990 when Michigan was one of the top 10 states in the country for education. Now Michigan falls in the bottom 10,” she said. “Our roads are a disaster and are in perhaps the worst shape in the modern history of Michigan. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Michigan a D- grade for the roads. I’m running to properly fund our public schools, our roads and to improve the lives of the residents of District 43.”

There’s a growing shortage of teachers in Michigan due to declining salaries and the threatening of teachers’ benefits packages including pensions and health insurance, she said.

“There are 5,000 fewer certified teachers than 14 years ago and enrollment to teacher education programs have declined,” she said.

In January 2018, School Finance Research Collaborative released a comprehensive, evidence-based guide to what Michigan schools need to succeed.

“I will work with those on both sides of the aisle to improve the lives of students, staff and educators,” she said.

The average tax payer spends approximately $700 a year in maintenance and repairs on their car.

“The inconvenience and cost of the repairs is affecting our quality of life and so many are struggling financially just to keep their cars on the road,” she said. “I support changing the current formula of county road funding to something more equitable. I also support tightening accountability to those businesses that build our roads and get a guaranteed product. We have one of the worst truck-weight laws in the country and allow twice the weight than federal regulations. Businesses that share the road with us need to pay their fair share of road maintenance costs.”

She will be an inclusive voice and will represent everyone that lives in this district, she said.

“I’m a mom of two boys with special needs and know firsthand the struggle that families face in this situation,” she said. “I’m a former small business owner and I know how to balance a budget, make tough decisions and work with others to get the job done. I have deep roots in this community and I’m committed to improve the quality of life for all citizens of District 43.”