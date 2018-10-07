Denise Ann Myers of Clarkston, formerly of Redford Township, passed away Oct. 5, 2018, at age 61.

She was the wife of Warren; mother of Lindsay; daughter of Virginia (late Ramie) Phillips; sister of Ramie Jr (Michelle) Phillips; sister in law of Judy (Paul) Bruer. Denise recently retired as an engineer from General Motors after 40 years of service. She enjoyed restoring vintage bikes, classic cars and crafting.

Funeral Service, Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 12:30 p.m., at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com