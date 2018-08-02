Depot Park playground back on track

From left, Eric Haven, Ken Ermer, John McDonald, and Bill Cox, as well as Tom Lowrie and Tom Middleton, not pictured, work to reinstall the park playground equipment.

Shovels in hand, volunteers from Clarkston Optimists and Friends of Depot Park helped Clarkston DPW reinstall the train and truck play pieces at the new entrance to the park playground, July 25.

In a project that started last spring, the Evan’s Choo-Choo railroad pieces were stripped and recoated by Android Industries of Flint, and Clarkston Cultural Arts artists Denyse Couture and Dana Blust created intricate and ornate artwork for them.