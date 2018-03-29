Depot Park work

Renovation work on Depot Park is underway, and the public is invited to help.

“If anyone wants to be a part of it, we would love to have you,” said City Council member Eric Haven, also a member of the Friends of Depot Park Committee.

The committee is working with Clarkston Area Optimist Club to replace outdated playground equipment.

The current phase of the project includes removal of the wooden swing and slide, and installation of a new swing and geodesic climbing dome, as well as a new layer of mulch.

Equipment installation will be on Friday, April 6, starting about 9 a.m. Mulch work will be on Monday,April 9.

The train and car playground set will be removed, restored, and returned later in April.