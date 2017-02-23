Diane Ilene ZIELINSKI

ZIELINSKI, Diane Ilene; of Clarkston, formerly of Troy; February 22, 2017; Age 77. Loving wife of James for 54 years; beloved mother of Kathy (Robin) Davis, Karen (Mike) Smith, Kristine Zielinski and Karrie (Andy) Tarajos; proud grandma of Jessica Davis, Justin (Katharina) Davis, Eric Smith, Rochelle Smith, Jenna Tarajos; preceded in death by her sister Rose (Wally) Strzelecki, Jeanne (late Stanley) Stanonis and Mary (Dan) Matey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Diane loved spending time feeding her birds and traveling up north to spend time with family at the cabin. Friends may visit Monday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10 am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion. Private burial Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bird Center of Washtenaw County. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com