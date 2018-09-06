Dickens of a lecture to launch speaker series

Oakland Town Hall 2018-2019 Lecture Series kicks off, Oct. 10, with a discussion of Charles Dickens.

Author and lecturer Dr. Elliot Engel presents “The Dickens Nobody Knows” about the 19th century author’s life and the roots of his unique imagination.

The four-lecture series is presented at the St. George Cultural Center, 43816 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills.

The speakers draw people in, said Rebecca Hahn of Clarkston, ticket chair.

“They inform us about what’s going on,” Hahn said. “The company is good. The food is good. The speakers are great.”

“They’re quite fascinating,” said Linda Kolody of Clarkston, correspondence secretary. “I always like the question-and-answer time. They share a lot of personal information, more in depth about that they have been talking about.”

“I wanted to give it a try, and I was hooked,” said Sue Schoonover, who joined two years ago. “I really enjoy it. They do an amazing job.”

The 10 a.m. series continues on Nov. 14 with Catherine Sanderson’s discussion of “The Science of Happiness”; Austin Surat on April 10, “Four Trials that Changed America”; and Orin Grossman’s musical presentation, May 8, on “George Gershwin and the Great American Song Book.”

“They are very informative, interesting, and sometimes amusing,” said Nita Larpenteur of Waterford, greeter committee. “They do a great job. Kudos to the ladies who brought them in.”

Tickets are $42 each for lecture and lunch; $150 for the whole series. Call 248-625-5844.