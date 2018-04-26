Dillman & Upton hosts On Deck Saturday

Dillman & Upton’s final On Deck Saturday is happening Saturday, May 12 , from 10 am to 2 pm in Downtown Rochester. There’s still time to book a great deck builder for this season but time is running out! Meet several pro builders in one place and see all the latest deck materials. You can even get an estimate on professional installation costs while you enjoy a free hot dog and drink!

Dillman & Upton continually updates and expands its deck displays which feature low maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting and decorative hardware. Dillman & Upton also offers exclusive Deck Design Packages and a Deck Center featuring take-home sample boards.

“Customers like taking home the free deck sample boards and talking directly to our Azek/Timbertech Gold Builders,” says Jeff Frye, Department Manager.

As a complete home center, lumberyard and hardware store, Dillman & Upton has an extensive line of deck stains and accessories to refurbish existing decks and an experienced staff to help you choose the right products.