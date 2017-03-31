Breaking News: Dirt Road Dust Control

This just in from the Road Commission (as a matter of fact, it is their press release word-for-word).

Oakland County residents living on gravel roads who would like to participate in the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) dust-control program this summer and fall, can now submit their applications for the service. Applications must be received by April 24.

Residents also should check with their township to see if the township participates in the cost of dust control (this could change from year to year, so even if a resident checked with the township last year, they should check again this year).

The program involves RCOC applying mineral-well brine to gravel roads four times during the summer to help control dust. The cost to participate in the program is 39.2 cents per linear foot of road. Residents living on subdivision streets pay for a minimum of 1,000 linear feet of application ($392).

On “mile-type” gravel roads, orders should be for a minimum of 500 feet with no more than one skipped section (non-participating property).

To place an order, residents can fill out and submit RCOC’s dust control application. Instructions and application are available on the RCOC website: 2017 Instructions and Application (https://mi-oaklandcountyrc.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/1600)

To pick up an application, visit RCOC’s Department of Customer Services offices, 2420 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford Township (at County Center Drive West, just west of Telegraph Road), call the office toll free at (877) 858-4804 or send an e-mail to dcsmail@rcoc.org.

Some township offices will also accept the applications — residents should check with their township to see if their application should be submitted there or directly to the Road Commission.

Private roads are not included in the dust-control program.

Mineral-well brine is naturally occurring salt water that is pumped from the ground. When applied to gravel roads, the brine draws moisture from the air and ground, and the moisture helps to bind the materials in the road surface, reducing the amount of dust that becomes airborne and providing a better driving surface.