District bound with aim to win

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Lady Wolves are looking ahead to MHSAA Girls Basketball Districts starting on Monday against Pontiac and using their recent losses as lessons.

“After the two losses they are not happy about how they performed,” said Christine Rogers, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball. “They want to do better and know they can do better. They are willing to work to do better.”

She added going into districts they just need to take it one game at a time.

“We need to work as a team, take care of the ball, find our opportunities to score and make sure we are playing great defense,” said Rogers. “We need to learn it’s the little things that will win us a game no matter the obstacles. We need to make sure we are doing our fundamental things the best way we can.”

The girls posted two losses last week ending with North Farmington last Thursday, 58-49. Kayla Luchenbach led the team with 23 points and ten rebounds. Maddie Beck had 27 points and 14 rebounds.

“We played well for parts of the game but let it get away from us with our turnovers and some boxing out breakdowns,” said Rogers. “We didn’t handle the pressure very well. We were up by 7-8 at one point and stopped doing the things that got us the lead. Then, it just started to slip away and we couldn’t get defensive stops. We let them get a few offensive rebounds and our foul trouble started to catch up with us.”

They opened the week with a 52-51 loss to Bloomfield Hills, Feb. 14. Luchenbach led with 16 points and had 11 rebounds. Beck had 15 points and Molly Nicholson had 11 points.

“We played pretty well,” said Rogers. “I was impressed with the fight the girls had, the precision they had running their offense. We did a lot of good things. Bloomfield Hills is a really good team and we missed opportunities at the end to seal a victory.”

The Lady Wolves head to a OAA crossover game this Thursday. Then, they take on Pontiac in the first round of districts on Monday. The winner moves on to the semifinals against Oxford on Wednesday, both games are at 5:30 p.m. The championship is Friday, 7 p.m. with all games at Lake Orion.

* * *

Clarkston Girls JV Basketball team defeated North Farmington, 35-28. Olivia McKinney led the team with 11 points and had seven rebounds. Lexi Linton had nine points and five rebounds and Sloan Curtis had six points and 15 rebounds.