District victories in MHSAA matches

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Grapplers are celebrating their success during the MHSAA Wrestling District matches last week as they qualified eight for the regionals and won the team district title.

Mac Hanselman led the Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team as he finished in first place in his 125-pound weight class at the individual district meet on Saturday. Rocco Spindler Rocco Spindler (285), Cole Wiegers (119), Ethan Polick

(135), and Jake Billette (140) finished the day in second place. Jacob Jones (215) and Houston Hemingsen (140) finished in third place; and Anthony Welch (130) finished in fourth place.

Hanselman (34-9) went undefeated for the day in his four matches. He defeated Utica’s Hunter Ali in his opening match with a fall. He went on to defeat Oxford’s Nathan Call by a major decision, 17-5 and Utica Eisenhower’s Lucas Peck, 8-3. He won the championship won against Romeo’s Todaro with a forfeit.

Spindler (21-9) went 1-1 for his second place finish as a freshman. His first two rounds were byes. He defeated Troy’s Kyrollos Awad with a fall before losing to Lake Orion’s Hunter Chambers with a fall, 4:37.

Wiegers (31-14) went 3-1 for the day. He posted wins over Utica Eisenhower’s Zach Pacheco with a fall, 5:53; Troy’s Jesse Matti, 6-1; and Waterford Kettering’s Rieley Brado, 8-3. He lost to Kettering’s Mark Brado, 8-3.

Polick (32-13) went 3-1 for the day as well for his second place finish. He defeated Romeo’s Elijah Grubb, fall at 1:20; Waterford Mott’s Darain Lindemier, 18-3 technical fall; and Oxford’s Joe Vackaro, 8-3. He lost to Oxford Sergio Borg with a fall.

Billette (35-9) went 2-1 for the day. He defeated Troy’s Owen Westbrook with a fall at 4:29; and his teammate Hemingsen, 5-2. He lost to Lake Orion’s Noah Smith, 9-4.

Jones (22-14) went 3-1 for third place as he defeated Rochester’s Bobby Anderson by major decision, 10-1; Stoney Creek’s Austin Jordan with a fall, 4:03; and Romeo’s Gavin Miller, 6-5. He lost to Lake Orion’s Sam Kinne by a major decision, 13-1.

Hemingsen (32-13) went 4-1 for the day for third place. He defeated Stoney Creek’s Anthony Athnasios, 20-0 technical fall; Kettering’s Ignacio Covos, 19-4 technical fall; Troy’s Conner Anderson, 11-2 major decision; and Rochester’s Jack Dunn, 15-0 technical fall. His lone loss was to teammate Billette.

Anthony Welch (15-11) went 3-2 for the day as he finished in fourth place. His three wins were against Port Huron Northern’s Nicholas Harvey, fall at 4:59; Troy’s Joseph Mason, 8-6; and Troy’s Michael Castiglion, 5-3. He lost to Romeo’s Hunter Garrisi, fall at 3:13; and Kettering’s Jake Johnson, 5-4.

Grady Castle (112) went 2-2 for the day with wins over Stoney Creek’s Nathan Fuller with a technical fall, 17-2; and Romeo’s Matthew Cali, 6-1.

Nick LaCroix (125) went 2-2 for the tournament. His wins were over Kettering’s Tyler Conrad, 7-1; and Stoney Creek’s Joey Volcic, 14-12.

Spencer Arnold (135) went 1-2 for the day with a win over Rochester’s Joey Eble with a 19-3 technical fall. Ian Wilson (160) also went 1-2 for the day. He won his first round against Waterford Mott’s Josh Rugenstein with a technical fall, 17-1.

Carter Hoogewerf (145) and Noah Burt (171) both lost their first rounds.

The Wolves won team district meet with a 60-3 win over Waterford Kettering, Feb. 7.

Spindler opened the night with a fall over Devin Gregor at 1:32 in the 285-pound weight class.

Castle (112), Ethan Polick (135) and Carter Hoogewerf (152) also won their matches with falls. Castle had a fall over Justin Corcoran at :46; Polick had his fall over Blake Mojica at 3:39; and Hoogewerf had his fall over Ben Regner at 3:13.

The Wolves won three of their matches by major decisions, posting four points each for the team. Hanselman (125) had a 15-5 major decision over Conrad; Ian Wilson (160) won his match over Allen Martin, 13-4; and Noah Burt (171) won his match over Tyler Middleton, 14-4.

Nick LaCroix won his match over Rieley Brado in the 130-pound weight class, 6-2. Hemingsen (140) won his match 10-5 over Covos. Billette (145) won his match 4-0 over Dominic Worthington. Cameron Pass (215) won his match over Spencer Steward, 6-5.

Adam Sprague (103) and Jones (189) won their matches with voids.

The Wolves host the team regional meet on Wednesday and compete against Oxford in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the finals against the Lake Orion /Troy winner.

Clarkston hosts the regional individual meet on Saturday. The starting weight is 125 pounds.