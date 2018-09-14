Donald A. HALL

HALL, Donald A. “Don”, age 77, passed away on September 14, 2018 in Clarkston, MI. Donald is survived by and will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife, Julie (Bunts) Hall; children, Gregory (Lisa) Hall and Lauren (Marc) Chamberlin; sister, Barbara Stam, and grandchildren, Brandon and Delaney Hall and Jenna and Kyler Chamberlin. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Rochester, NY to Fred and Ruth (Gerling) Hall. Donald graduated from Irondequoit High School and Clarkson College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired after 42 years in engineering and management positions with General Motors Central Foundry and Powertrain Divisions. Donald loved golfing, boating, Corvettes and spending time with family. He was an Eagle Scout and active member of Clarkston United Methodist Church. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Clarkston United Methodist Church where memorial visitation will be held Friday 5 – 8 pm and Saturday 10 am until time of the service. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Clarkston United Methodist Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com.