PLACE, DONALD, A. of Clarkston, passed away on January 31, 2018. Memorial ServiceWednesday, February 7, 2018 at 2:00PM (gathering 1:00PM) at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy Clarkston.

