Donald E. ZIELINSKI

ZIELINSKI, Donald E. “Don” of Waterford; February 21, 2017; age 78. Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Lula Zielinski and nephew Paul Glowzinski; loving brother of Cheryl Zielinski and Pat (the late Frank) Glowzinski; uncle of Kathy (Ken) LaFerle, Michael Glowzinski, Patrick (Cindy) Glowzinski and Charles (Heather) Glowzinski; also survived by many great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Don was a former teacher, church organist and choir director throughout Metro Detroit including Our Lady of the Lakes, Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Daniel’s and Detroit Catholic Central. Memorial Mass 11 am Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, Waterford where friends and family may visit Monday after 10 am. Private Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Major Seminary or the American Heart Association. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com