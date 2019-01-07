Donelda DAHLINE

DAHLINE, Donelda “Donnie”; of Rochester Hills; January 6, 2019; age 92; loving mother of David (Lisa Ann Vrooman) Dahline and granddaughter Chelsea; loving mother of James Dahline; preceded in death by husband Edward & brother Elmer (Eileen) McIntire.  Donnie was very proud of her career as a manager for the I.R.S. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 11th at 12:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visitation 11:30 am until time of service. Private Interment Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley.  Memorials may be made to Kensington Church, Troy “Women’s Bible Study Insights”. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com 

