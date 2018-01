Dorla L. MARINO (Venier)

MARINO (Venier) Dorla L.; of Clarkston; January 21, 2018; age 88; preceded in death by her husband Lee; mother of Lee “Mick” ( Marcia) Marino, Lynette (Mike) Kuznar, Terry Marino & Bruce (Kristie) Marino; grandma of Stephanie (John) Junga, Tony (fiancé Kaila) Marino, Paige (Brandon) Hollek, Thomas Kuznar, Lauren & Kelsie Davis; sister of Alice Brenner; preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Kraft & sisters: Rio, Annette & Pearl. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday 10 :00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

