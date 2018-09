Dorothy A. MARSHALL

MARSHALL, Dorothy A. of Clarkston; September 17, 2018; age 84. Preceded in death by her husband John E. “Jack”. Loving mother of John W. (Diane) Marshall, Debbie Marshall and Daniel (Tracy) Marshall. Proud grandma of Justin, Adam (Buddy), Miranda, Nathan and Jack. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Graveside Service Friday at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mission of Hope Cancer Fund. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.