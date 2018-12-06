Dorothy E. EATON (Cooley)

EATON (Cooley), Dorothy E.; of Clarkston, MI & Ellenton, FL; December 4, 2018; age 96; preceded in death by her Loving husband Gale of 63 years; mother of Cheryl (Dr. Richard) Fox & Patricia (late Frank) Goforth; grandma of Nicole Fox, Lisa (Alex) LaLone & William (Nicole) Goforth; great grandma of Isabella, Gabriella & Camila Goforth and Syndey & Luke LaLone; sister of Phyllis Ballinger. Family services have been held. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Linden. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to MI Heart Assn or Wounded Warriors. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com

