Dorothy Harker JANSEN

JANSEN, Dorothy Harker; of Clarkston; formerly of Taylor, Napoleon, OH & Saline; December 27, 2016; age 80. Loving wife of Rev. Charles “Bob” Jansen; beloved mother of David (Shari) Jansen & Sue (Clark) Merriman; preceded in death by her daughter Mary Opra & granddaughter Sarah Jansen; proud grandma of Kyle (Rachel) Larner, Amy Merriman, Joel Merriman, Jonathon Opra, Mary Jansen and Joseph Jansen; sister of Ruth (Bill) Mills and Anne (David) Dayton. Dorothy was a former teacher at the Taylor Public Schools and Cabrini High School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Saline. Friends may visit Friday, January 6th 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Saturday, January 7th at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church after 10:00 am. Inurnment Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.