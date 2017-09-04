Dorothy M. NICOL (CURRY)

NICOL (CURRY) Dorothy M.; of Clarkston; September 2, 2017; age 86; preceded in death by her husband John “Jack”, son Larry, 1 brother & 4 sisters; mother of Linda (late Butch) Chapman, Claudia (Gary) Sanders, Johnna (late Patrick) Cadwallader, Deanna (Denny “Gil”) Warden & Rodney (Kim) Nicol; mother in law of Tracy Nicol; also 12 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren; sister of Susan Cannella. Dorothy retired from J.L. Hudson & formerly attended Community Presbyterian Church. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, ClarkstonFriday 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Hillview Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com