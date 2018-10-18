Double appointment OK’d

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Joe Luginski can keep his seat on the City Council and Planning Commission for the next two-and-a-half weeks.

City Council voted 5-1 at its Oct. 8 meeting to keep Luginski on both panels, despite Charter and ordinance rules against it.

“I think we should follow our charter – one person from City Council on the Planning Commission,” said Council and Planning Commission member Sue Wylie, who voted against the resolution.

Mayor Steven Percival and council members Sharron Catallo, Scott Reynolds, Rick Detkowski, and Jason Kneisc voted “yes.” Luginski recused himself from the vote.

The Charter prohibits elected officers from having any other appointed office, and the city ordinance sets the Planning Commission at five members, one of whom is a City Council member.

City attorney Thomas Ryan sent council a written opinion, saying Luginski can serve in the two posts under these specific circumstances.

“Luginski is not an elected office, but was an appointed officer to fill the remaining three months of Mr. Haven’s term and Mr. Luginski is not seeking election as a city council member,” Ryan said. “After the Nov. 7 election, he can continue on the Planning Commission, as he will no longer be a member of the City Council.”

Luginski was appointed to City Council following Eric Haven’s resignation in July to run for mayor.