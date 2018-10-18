Double appointment OK’d

BY PHIL CUSTODIO
Clarkston News Editor
Joe Luginski can keep his seat on the City Council and Planning Commission for the next two-and-a-half weeks.
City Council voted 5-1 at its Oct. 8 meeting to keep Luginski on both panels, despite Charter and ordinance rules against it.
“I think we should follow our charter – one person from City Council on the Planning Commission,” said Council and Planning Commission member Sue Wylie, who voted against the resolution.
Mayor Steven Percival and council members Sharron Catallo, Scott Reynolds, Rick Detkowski, and Jason Kneisc voted “yes.” Luginski recused himself from the vote.
The Charter prohibits elected officers from having any other appointed office, and the city ordinance sets the Planning Commission at five members, one of whom is a City Council member.
City attorney Thomas Ryan sent council a written opinion, saying Luginski can serve in the two posts under these specific circumstances.
“Luginski is not an elected office, but was an appointed officer to fill the remaining three months of Mr. Haven’s term and Mr. Luginski is not seeking election as a city council member,” Ryan said. “After the Nov. 7 election, he can continue on the Planning Commission, as he will no longer be a member of the City Council.”
Luginski was appointed to City Council following Eric Haven’s resignation in July to run for mayor.
It is very disappointing that a majority of our city council continues to listen to the city attorney and do what is convenient for the moment versus what is right per the city’s charter and ordinances, much as they did for the incorrect information given them about filing for elected office.
The charter section the attorney referenced clearly states that “The application of this provision shall not apply to appointed city boards or commissions, or volunteer firemen.” The Planning Commission is a commission.
The city ordinance for the Planning Commission clearly states that, “A member may hold no other municipal office except the one member of City Council…”
If the city council and city attorney have no respect for the charter and the rules they created, why would they ever expect the public to have any?
Congratulations to councilmember Sue Wylie for doing what is right instead of convenient at the moment.