Downtown dentist

Dr. Daniel Durance, D.D.S., recently joined Michigan Main Street Dentistry in a full time position now that Dr. John Stevenson, D.D.S. has fully retired after over 30 years of practicing dentistry in downtown Clarkston.

Dr. Durance is a 2017 graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy, School of Dentistry. Originally from Midland, he attended Albion College where he received his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology. Since graduation from dental school, Dr. Durance had been practicing at a dental office in Frankenmuth. Dr. Durance and his wife reside in Clarkston.

Michigan Main Street Dentistry is located at 22 S. Main Street in downtown Clarkston, between Honcho and the Union Woodshop. Visit michiganmainstreetdentistry.com.