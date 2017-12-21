Downtown lights

Santa, AKA Mr. Mayor, greets the crowd gathered on Main Street for the Holiday Lights Parade, Dec. 16. Youth and community groups created brightly lit and colorfully out-of-this-world floats for the theme, “Christmas through space.” Photos provided by Mark Kelly

Colorfully lit rockets, planets, stormtroopers, and X-wing fighter pilots joined Christmas trees and and candy canes in the Holiday Lights Parade, Dec. 16.

Hosted by Team RUSH of Clarkston High School, the theme was “Christmas through space.”