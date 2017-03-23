Duane P. BILLS Jr.

BILLS, Duane P. Jr. of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord March 22, 2017; age 64. Beloved husband of Aletha for 42 years; loving father of Duane, Doug, Derrick (Katelyn), Krista (Trent) Clark, Darin (Kelly) and the late Dale (Kristy) Bills; son of Duane and Dee Bills; proud “Pa Pa” of Dakota, Dalton, Drew, Aspyn, Derrick Jr., Brin, Andrew, Wyatt, Penny, Anna, Delaney, Levi and one on the way; brother of Brenda Madar, Daniel Bills, David Bills and Beverly (Don) Jeffries; son in law of Joseph and Shirley Tersigni; brother in law of Susan Tersigni, Steve (Anetta) Tersigni, Yvonne (Randy) Brewer, Mark Tersigni, Kevin (Dawn) Tersigni and Vincent (Lori) Tersigni. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Duane was the owner/operator of B & B Sewer & Septic for 40 years. Rosary Service Sunday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-9 pm. Funeral MassMonday, March 27, 2017 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com