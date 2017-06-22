Eagles help campers

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Andersonville Elementary donated a total of $1,440 to SCAMP at their last school-wide meeting of the 2016-2017 school year last week.

Students Madeline Lewis and Aubrey Conner presented the $1,000 check to Aimee Baker, a representative form Clarkston SCAMP. The money was raised through different school-wide fundraisers and events at Andersonville.

“We thought maybe it would be nice to donate to other kids that need it,” Olivia Lewis said.

The school’s third graders also did an Academic Service Learning Project, where they raised $440 for SCAMP.

The donation will help many attend SCAMP, a summer camp for disabled individuals aged three to 26. SCAMP fundraising efforts at Andersonville were largely coordinated by second grade teachers Mrs. Herkowitz and Mrs. Comp.