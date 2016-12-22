Eagles stopped in mid-flight

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves are back home this Thursday night after continuing their winning streak against the Romulus Eagles with a 57-51 win.

“We prevailed,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team. “We got up, we got down. We got up and we got caught up to.”

The boys finished the first half with a 1-point lead on the Eagles, 24-23 with junior Foster Loyer leading with 11 points and senior Dylan Alderson with nine points.

The battle continued on the court until the game concluded and the Wolves walked away with the win.

“Anytime you can win on the road, it’s a good win,” said Fife. “Romulus has a good program and a good team. They didn’t play our best, but we didn’t play our best either. It was a good game for both teams early in the season – both competitive and the kids played hard for both teams. It was a great environment – it was freshman, JV and varsity games for both boys and girls.

“It was a great experience for both teams,” Fife added. “Their coach is a good guy, and their boys play tough but it is still in the spirit of the rules.”

He noticed both teams were ragged and were making mistakes the Wolves and Eagles wouldn’t be making later in the season.

“We still have a lot of things we need to work on,” Fife added.

Loyer led the team with 28 points and Alderson had 20 during the game.

It was a big night for Loyer as he broke 1,000 points in his career during the game. He entered the game with 997 points. Alderson entered the game with 1,045 career points.

Clarkston fans were able to see 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Taylor Currie in action as he was out for an injury during the Wolves’ first two games. He scored four points and had eight rebounds.

“Taylor got to play,” Fife said. “He’s been out for awhile so it was good to get him in the scheme of things. For us to be good it’s one through 14 all of the time. But we need to keep getting better and keep growing.”

The JV and freshman teams also continued their winning streak with their games in Romulus. The JV team defeated the Eagles, 50-43, and freshman won their game, 44-32.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams and host Ann Arbor Skyline on Thursday night.

“There’s not much time to prepare,” said Fife. “It’s good because sometimes we practice for a long time. With more games we play better. They would rather play games then practicing all the time.”

JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.