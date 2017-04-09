Earl Lawson, age 91, of Marcellus, formerly of Holly; left the loving arms of his family on April 9, 2017 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He has entered into rest awaiting the second coming of Christ. Earl was born December 28, 1925, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Matt and Eva Belle (Ball) Lawson. On April 26, 1944, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Earl was drafted into the United States Army, as Private First Class, Co F 314 Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Division. He served campaigns in Rhineland and Central Europe, receiving the American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Victory Medal WWII WD Cir 326, and the Good Conduct Medal. His military qualifications include Marksman Rifle MI 20 cal. and Marksman Carbine MI 30 cal. He was captured and taken prisoner of war January 20, 1945 and was liberated April 2, 1945. Upon his return from service, Earl worked at General Motors Truck and Coach in Pontiac, Michigan until he retired after 44 years, in 1987. In 1955, Earl was united in marriage to Evelyn June Schram, raising their children in the Holly, Michigan area until the time of her death in January 1985. His hobbies included yard work and gardening. Earl had a real green thumb and loved being outdoors and planting trees. Earl is survived by his siblings: Hattie (Norman) Gunn, Lula (Robert) Church, Elizabeth (David) Frick, Frances (Jim) Robinson, and Matt (Annie) Lawson, and his children: Peggy (Stan) Foltz of Mattawan, Richard (Tammy) Lawson of Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Jeffrey Earl (Beverly) Lawson of Marcellus, along with 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Evelyn, daughter Diane, and three brothers, Orville, Vernon and Evert. Funeral service Thursday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Lewis Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Thursday at 12 Noon. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com