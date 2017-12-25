Earl N. MUHLECK

MUHLECK, Earl N.; of Clarkston; December 22, 2017; age 86; husband of Anna Marie for 59 years; father of Rita (Joe Siekirk) Ball, Dave (Julie) Muhleck, Tom (Katie) Muhleck, Jim ( Lisa) Muhleck; grandpa of Nick, Chad, Joshua, Jessica, Noah, Jack, Wyatt, Quinn, Ella, Adam; brother of Richard Muhleck. Earl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War & retired from General Motor after 37 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially golfing & spending time with his family at their cottage. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Cemetery service with military honors Thursday 2:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Michigan Mobility Solutions to obtain a handicap accessible van for family friend Dave Watson. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com