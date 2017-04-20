Easter escape – a column by Wendi Reardon Price

There he stood in front of his dresser on a Friday morning, a few days shy of turning 16-months-old.

The problem was no one had taken him out of his crib – our young son had climbed out on his own.

It was only a few weeks ago and though he hasn’t done it again (because I have caught him lifting his left leg over the cherrywood railing.)

He has been working on escaping his pack and play some mornings. Some days he is content for up to 20 minutes in the contained play area either going through books or playing with toys, usually jabbering through baby speak.

Then, some days less than 20 minutes when a small yet-tall-for-his-age boy is all the suddent next to me in the bathroom taking all the hair pick combs (I haven’t used in years) out of one of the drawers.

Besides the bathroom he only has access to the bedroom where his pack and play is because I shut the door when we are in there. Try to keep the explorer detained as much as we can…for now.

Jonathan has also experienced the thrill of the Easter egg hunt as he participated in his first at North Macomb Sportsmen’s Club a few weeks ago.





Once it was time he joined the few others younger than 3-years-old on the grass. He grabbed one plastic egg and another egg. Then, he was off as he walked towards the sidewalk to check out a building. He was quite content on having two eggs- one per hand.

We tried prepping him prior to the event an he was only interested in taking eggs out of the basket instead of putting them in. It’s okay. He is happy. He really just wants the plastic eggs to play with and not the candy inside.

It was a step up from last year and him getting too tired and we left, taking a photo of him in his carseat in the midst of all the eggs.

He tagged along with me for the Springfield Township Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt to check out different gathering techniques. I think he has it down now as when he came home he was looking for some of the eggs he had hidden.

But he was quite taken with watching the kids open the eggs as there were fun trinkets and not just candy.