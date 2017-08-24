Eclipse projects

Tatyana Berger checks out the eclipse through a set of safety glasses. Photos by Phil Custodio

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Short of a total eclipse of the sun, the moon’s shadow still cast an 80 percent shadow on Clarkston, Monday afternoon.

Residents gathered outside their homes and businesses for a look at the partial solar eclipse, Aug. 21, using a variety of special glasses, surface reflections and projections, and other gizmos. Scientists warned about looking directly at the sun during the eclipse.

Some residents, such as Scott Stanley, opted to make their own tool to view the eclipse. With directions from the official NASA website, Stanley viewed the eclipse using a box and aluminum foil. He stood on Main Street during peak viewing time and offered passersby the chance to view the eclipse.

The last time America had an eclipse’s line of totality pass through any part of the states was the total solar eclipse in 1979. In 1991, a total solar eclipse was visible in the country, but only partially. The next total solar eclipse to pass through the US is April 8, 2024 and will have a much closer line of totality for Clarkston, as it will pass through the southeastern most part of Michigan.