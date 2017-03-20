Edward E. SUTTERFIELD

SUTTERFIELD, Edward E.; of Clarkston; March 19, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer; age 54; husband of Doris; father of William (Sarah); brother of Mike (Paula) Sutterfield & Pam (Tom) Borsh; also survived by many nieces, nephews & Freitag family members. He loved his dogs. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the family to help defray medical expenses. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com