Edward Henry Kristopek, 100, of Des Plaines, IL, passed peacefully into eternal life on February 17, 2018. Ed was born August 31, 1917 in Seymour, CT. A highly decorated Naval Veteran of WWII, he served on the USS Lexington. He was a longtime resident of Clarkston, MI and he worked over three decades at Ford Motor Company. Ed was preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Dorothy (born Pacer). Beloved father of two, Gloria (Mike) Kristopek of IL and Kurt (Sherri) Kristopek of Marlette. Grandfather of Kaelani and Kaitlynne. Preceded in death by brother, John and sister, Lena. Visitation at 10am and Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Daniel Catholic Church Friday, February 23, 2018. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery immediately following the Mass, with all invited to luncheon afterward at St. Daniel’s. Arrangements managed by the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome. com