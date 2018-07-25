Election accuracy test

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ELECTION COMMISSION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

FOR THE

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the Election Commission of the Charter Township of Independence will conduct a Public Accuracy Test of the computer equipment to be used for the tabulation of absentee and precinct ballots for the STATE PRIMARY ELECTION to be held Tuesday, August 7, 2018

The test will take place at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr. – Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, July 25, 2018