Election accuracy test

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
ELECTION COMMISSION
COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
FOR THE
STATE PRIMARY ELECTION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018
Notice is hereby given that the Election Commission of the Charter Township of Independence will conduct a Public Accuracy Test of the computer equipment to be used for the tabulation of absentee and precinct ballots for the STATE PRIMARY ELECTION to be held Tuesday, August 7, 2018
The test will take place at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr. – Clarkston, Michigan 48346.
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Clerk
PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, July 25, 2018