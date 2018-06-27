Election deadlines

City of the Village of Clarkston

NOTICE OF CLOSE

OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

AUGUST 7, 2018 PRIMARY ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the CITY OF CLARKSTON, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the AUGUST 7, 2018, PRIMARY ELECTION will be Monday, JULY 09, 2018.

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

City of Clarkston Clerk’s offices 375 Depot St 9 am to 5 pm Mon-Fri.

County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

Secretary of State Branch Offices.

At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

Note: Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.