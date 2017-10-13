Elizabeth A. STONE

STONE, Elizabeth A. “Betty” of Waterford; October 11, 2017; age 78. Loving wife of Shellie for 53 years; mother of Walter J. (Stacy) Stone and Dr. David (Mary Lynn) Stone; grandmother of Olivia and Kate; sister of Mary Frances Minnock; aunt of Michael and Lara. Betty was a longtime teacher at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School. She had a great appreciation for music and fine arts. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Chapel Service Monday 11 am at Acacia Park Cemetery 31300 Southfield Rd. Beverly Hills where friends may visit Monday 10 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com