Ellen J. THAYER

THAYER, Ellen J.; of Waterford; April 6, 2018; age 85; preceded in death by husband Keith; Mother of Karen, Kalvin & Kim Thayer; grandma of Nicholas (Amanda) and Emily Thayer; sister of Barbara Jarvis. Celebration of Life Saturday, April 14th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at OverTyme Grill & Tap Room, 4724 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.