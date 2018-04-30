Ellen R. GROSJEAN

GROSJEAN, Ellen R.; of Clarkston formerly of Farmington Hills; April 27, 2018; age 91; wife of Jerry for 69 years; mother of Lynda Grosjean & John (Erin) Grosjean; “gramma” of Sarah (Scott) Ramsey-Anderson, Colleen (Robert) Daniels, Ian (Jennifer) Ramsey, John (Alaina) Grosjean, Justin (Kaliegh) Grosjean & Alexandra (Scott) Conyers; great grandma of Morgan, Leila, Gideon, Ryan, Clementine, Isla, Arlo & Adelina; preceded in death by her parents Charles & Jessie White & her brother John “Jack” White. Ellen loved nature, animals, golfing and time spent at the family cabin. Her favorite quote: “Anyone who can see nature, never grows old.” Friends may visit Saturday, May 5th at 3:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com