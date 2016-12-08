Elliott foundation helps out sheriff’s benefit





The David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation of Clarkston recently made several holiday donations, including $2,000 to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Benefit for the Disabled.

The benefit is providing $50 gift cards to disabled children to shop for their families with the help of volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Kmart in Waterford, as well as food for the holidays.

“They don’t buy gifts for themselves. They buy gifts for their families. It’s the gift of giving,” said Sandy Chudy, treasurer. “We have a great time.”

“This is a great project, consistent with other projects the foundation supports,” said Henry S. Woloson.

The foundation also provided $5,000 to Salvation Army Eastern Michigan to match “mitten” funds donated at The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Mich.; $2,500 to American Legion Jack Carey Charities for their Toys For Tots program in Grand Blanc; and $2,500 to Leader Dogs for the Blind for their Lead in the Holidays program.

Elliott, a Rochester businessman who died in 2011 of kidney failure, directed a foundation be established and funded after his death to support charitable projects. For more information, check www.ocsdbenefit. org.

– Phil Custodio