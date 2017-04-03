Elmer G. BARNES

BARNES, Elmer G.; of Saginaw formerly of Davisburg; March 31, 2017; Age 98; preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Laurene; father of Adrian (Nancy) and Eugene (Eleonora); grandpa of David (Lisa), Scott, Matthew (Elizabeth) and Samuel (Chloe); Great Grandpa of Claire and Joshua; preceded in death by siblings Irene Christie, Rose Semple & Otto Barnes. Barney retired from the Department of Army in 1970 and retired as maintenance supervisor for Clarkston Schools in 1981. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral ServiceFriday 10:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston; Interment Friday 2:00 pm at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com