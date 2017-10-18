Emergency training at high school, Friday

Independence Township Fire Department, along with firefighters from Brandon and Springfield townships, will be at Clarkston High School for training on Friday, Oct. 20, about 8-10 a.m.

“Should you see or hear of the presence of emergency vehicles at CHS during the day on Friday, please do not be alarmed. While the training lasts for approximately two hours the vehicles may be present most of the day,” according to a school press release. “We are very thankful we have this opportunity to partner with the IFD as we strive for constant improvement to our safety practices at CHS.”

Fire trucks will be in the front parking lots. About a dozen drama students will be made-up with various false injuries for realistic training. One hallway and a vacant classroom will be used, minimizing class disruption.