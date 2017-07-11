Emma Jean BERQUIST

BERQUIST, Emma Jean; of Davisburg; July 10, 2017; age 82; preceded in death by her beloved husband Hilding “Jr.”; loving mother of Jeanne (Jerry) Lumm, Suzanne Gaddis, Samantha (Matt) Brown and Timothy (Margee) Berquist; proud grandma of Jennifer (Luke) Hoppel, Jill (Nate) Dault, Johnathon Brown, Alex Berquist, Samuel Brown, Drew Berquist and Jeremy Berquist; great grandma of Christopher Dault, Charlie Hoppel, Ryan Dault and a future great grandson; sister of William (Pat) Carter and Robert (the late Char) Carter. Celebration of Life ServiceSaturday, July 15, 2017 11 am at Andersonville Community Church, Davisburg. Visitation for family and friends from 10 to 11 am. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com