Enrollment down 184 students

BY KIRSTEN ISBELL

Clarkston News Intern Writer

Clarkston Community Schools is down 184 students from last year, according to the October student count.

“We anticipated a decline based on our early projections, but the loss is slightly greater than expected,” said Assistant Superintendent John Lucido. “We are not alarmed, but we do want to learn as much as possible about why our enrollment is down.”

The district counted 7,411 students in the 2018 school year, and this year’s October count was 7,227.

Based on early enrollment data at the start of the 2018-19 school year, the district anticipated the fall student count would be down about 28 students.

Once the final student count and per-pupil funding is validated, the district will amend its budget if needed, Lucido said.

The topic will be included in the district’s strategic planning process, he added.

“The process will inform the goals and future actions which would lead to growing enrollment and long-term viability for the district,” he said.

The school district receives a state foundation allowance of $7,871 per pupil in the 2019 school year, up $240 per student from the 2018 school year, $7,631 per pupil.

The loss of 184 students equals $1,448,264 less, out of a budget of $94,327,783. The district’s fund balance was $8,826,839, as of June 30, 2018.

There is a community survey for resident input at www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/survey.