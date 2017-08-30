Eric J. JEWELL

JEWELL, Eric J.; of Clarkston; age 23; father of Mark James Jewell; son of Steve and Denice Jewell; brother of Stephanie Jewell; grandson of Rosemarie Sewell and Paul and Linda Jewell; also survived by Mark’s mother Leah Mirowski. Family and friends will celebrate Eric’s life with a private service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family payable to Mark Jewell for his future education and mailed to 6121 Waldon Road, Clarkston, MI 48346. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com