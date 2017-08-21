Erwin Lloyd Davis, 96

Erwin Lloyd Davis (“Erv”), age 96, died August 19, 2017 at Autumn Ridge of Clarkston, Michigan. He was born in St. Cloud, MN August 13, 1921 to the late Loretta R. Davis and Erwin J. Davis. He was preceded in death by Patricia Ervin Davis, his wife of 66 years, and his oldest daughter Judith Abruzzo. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University and a Master’s degree from the University of Minnesota. During World War II, he flew 44 combat missions as a U.S. Army Air Corps fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater.

As a career educator, Erv was a teacher and HS principal in Minnesota and a HS principal and Coordinator of Secondary Schools for the U.S. Army in France, Germany, Italy and North Africa. On his return to the U.S., he became the Director of Secondary Education for Flint Schools. In 1966, he became the Superintendent of Genesee Intermediate School District, a position which he held until his retirement in 1981. During his tenure as superintendent, he proposed and oversaw the construction of the area’s first technical-vocational center known as the Genesee Area Skill Center. Erv was also a tireless community leader, donating his time as chairman or president of Michigan Congress of School Administrator Associations, Flint Goodwill Industries, Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, Flint Area Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation, United Fund Education Division, Michigan Association of School Administrators, and the Kiwanis Club of Flint. He was honored by the State of Michigan Legislature with Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 185, a commendation on his educational career. He was a sought after speaker and won the Toastmasters Club highest award multiple times. A talented athlete, Erv competed in the Minnesota HS State Track Championship, played tennis for St. Cloud State, and was an avid golfer until the age of 90. Fishing was his passion and after giving up his cottage on Tee Lake in Lewiston, MI, he enjoyed living on beautiful Lake Cortez, AR for thirty years. He was also a talented musician and voracious reader with a quick wit.

He is survived by his remaining children, Nancy (Denny) Walters of Clarkston, Peggy (Toby) Millard of Otisville and Larry (Joanne) Davis of Manawa, WI, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford on Tuesday, August 29th at 10:00 am followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Forgotten Harvest or Gleaners Food Bank of Michigan.

