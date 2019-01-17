The theme of Clarkston Optimist Club’s 32nd Essay Contest is “When All the World’s Problems are Solved, is Optimism Still Necessary?”

Local club prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. The contest is open to all students who live within the Clarkston Community Schools enrollment area, regardless of school attendance.

Winner at the Michigan district level earns a $2,500 prize, with a $25,000 prize awarded at the international level.

Each entry should be typewritten, 700- 800 words, title page, all quotes referenced, and no references identifying student, parents, school, or community.

Scoring will be on material organization, creativity, vocabulary and style, grammar, neatness and adherence to the contest rules

Registration for the Optimist essay contest is online .

Send essays to P.O. Box 891, Clarkston 48347 or the Clarkston Independence District Library by the end of the day, Jan. 28, 2019.

For more information, call Tracy Bedford, Optimist essay chairperson, at 248-625-2212 or email info@clarkstonoptimists.org.