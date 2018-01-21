Evan Inho BORGERSON

BORGERSON, Evan Inho; of Clarkston; suddenly passed away on January 18, 2018; age 15; beloved son of Jim & Mary; big brother of Cara; grandson of Jim & Sharon Borgerson; preceded in death by grandparents Joseph & Rosalie Hajash; nephew of Todd (Gia) Borgerson & Lourdes (Bryan) Smith; cousin of Todd & Joe. Evan was a sophomore at Clarkston High School. He played violin in the symphony orchestra and was working toward being an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 189. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, Jan 21st from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, Jan 22 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston where friends may visit directly at the church at10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com