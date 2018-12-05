Evelyn Hubbard Hooper, age 92, formerly of Davisburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

She was born in Richmond, Mich., on July 15, 1926, to Maurice and Maria (Steffen) Day. She was a former employee of Clarkston Schools and was a past president of the Waterford American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by 11 children, James, David, William, Thomas, Michael, Jeannie, Elizabeth, Bradley, Arthur, Nancy, and Janet; her children’s spouses, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and sister Jean Smock. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Hubbard and her daughter Susan. Burial will be in Rose Center Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations may be made to the veteran’s organization of your choice.

